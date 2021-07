BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — City firefighters responded to a large structure fire in East Bakersfield last night.

The fire broke out just before 11 p.m. on Niles Street near Orange Drive. Several engines responded to the blaze, with firefighters remaining on scene for several hours. There is no word yet on what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.

This article will be updated once more information is provided.