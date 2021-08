BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters responded to a large structure fire in east Bakersfield last night.

The fire broke out just after 11 p.m. last night at what appeared to be an abandoned home on Oregon Street. Crews were on scene for about two hours before knocking down the blaze. At one point, city firefighters could be seen on the roof of the home as thick smoke poured from inside.

There is no word yet on how the fire started.