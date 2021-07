BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters responded to a large structure fire last night in south Bakersfield.

The fire broke out just after 11:30 p.m. at a home on Hacienda Drive. Video submitted to 17 News shows flames and thick smoke coming from the house as firefighters appear to try to cut through the roof to get to it.

There is no word yet on how the fire started or whether there were any injuries. This article will be updated if additional information is provided.