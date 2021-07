BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — City and county fire crews responded to a large car hauler fire early this morning.

According to California Highway Patrol, a semi truck with a car hauler caught fire on Highway 99 near Buck Owens Boulevard just before midnight. Firefighters could be seen rushing to put out the blaze.

The fire blocked the No. 3 lane for some time, but all traffic has since cleared. It is unknown at this time how the semi caught fire.