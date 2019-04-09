Local News

Fire scorches 3 buildings in Central Bakersfield; 1 building destroyed

Posted: Apr 08, 2019 04:16 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 08, 2019 05:42 PM PDT

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Bakersfield firefighters worked to put out a two-alarm fire that burned three buildings, destroying one of them in Central Bakersfield on Monday afternoon.

City firefighters were called to a report of a fire in the 1300 block of 3rd Street in Central Bakersfield, just before 4 p.m.

Firefighters raced to knockdown the fire that was in danger of spreading to nearby buildings.

Smoke could be seen throughout the city, drifting straight into the sky.

Bakersfield Fire Department Battalion Chief Casey Snow said fire damaged three buildings. One of them was destroyed, another was three-quarters damaged, Snow said. A vacant, boarded up home, was also slightly damaged.

Nearby apartments were evacuated for the firefight out of precaution.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

17 News has a crew on the way. We will update this story as we learn more information.

