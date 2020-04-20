Firefighters respond to fire at Community Market in McFarland

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — Local firefighters responded to a fire on Saturday at the Community Market.

The McFarland Police Department said at around 11:45 p.m., a commercial fire occurred at 288 Browning Road. Multiple fire units from the Kern County Fire Department responded to the location and encountered the building fully engulfed.

The department said firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and that there were no injuries. The investigation into how the blaze started is still under investigation.