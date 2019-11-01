Firefighters rescue several donkeys from smoke exposure in Rosamond

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters needed to help rescue several donkeys from a fire that destroyed a home Thursday in Rosamond.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 26000 block of Patterson Road at around 1:30 p.m.

Flames destroyed a home and several donkeys were exposed to the smoke. Thankfully, for the donkeys, firefighters were able to move them to safety.

The Kern County Fire Department posted pictures of the rescued donkeys on its Instagram page.

The donkeys are expected to be just fine, the department said.