BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters with the Kern County Fire Department rescued a person trapped in a vehicle that was in a canal in south Bakersfield Wednesday afternoon.

Kern County fire officials told 17 News firefighters responded to a vehicle into a canal on Taft Highway near South H Street around 1 p.m.

Upon firefighter arrival, one person was seen in a partially submerged vehicle. The person appeared to be uninjured.

Fire officials say the vehicle was secured and not moving.

Firefighters were able to get the person out of the vehicle, according to KCFD.