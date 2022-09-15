BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters were able to save a dog from a burning home Thursday night in south Bakersfield.

City firefighters were called to a home on El Toro Drive near Belle Terrace at 9:30 p.m. for a report of a home on fire. Video from the scene showed firefighters cutting a hole in the roof and inside spraying the ceiling with hoses.

They also were able to rescue a small dog from inside and hand it over to its grateful owner. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people may have been inside the home or if anyone was hurt.