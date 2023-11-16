BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters rescued a 12-year-old from a canal in south Bakersfield Thursday afternoon, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the area of South H Street and Fairview Road at around 1 p.m. for a check of welfare regarding a 12-year-old near a canal.

The juvenile was not cooperating and at one point entered the canal, according to BPD.

Firefighters were able to remove the juvenile from the canal about an hour later.

South H Street was closed for a moment but it is now open.