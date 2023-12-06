BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters with the Kern County Fire Department and Bakersfield Fire Department quickly extinguished a house fire on Sterling Road Wednesday morning.

According to Kern County fire officials, firefighters were dispatched to the 100 block of Sterling Road Wednesday, around 5:53 a.m. Upon firefighter arrival a single-story house had smoke showing.

Fire crews began battling the fire and additional engines arrived at the scene, according to fire officials.

Firefighters were unable to shut off electricity and that added to the hazard of the fire, according to fire officials.

Courtesy: Kern County Fire Department. Courtesy: Kern County Fire Department. Courtesy: Kern County Fire Department. Courtesy: Kern County Fire Department.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and remained on scene to ensure it was fully extinguished.

Officials say no one was in the house at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported among firefighters or civilians.

The Bakersfield Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the fire.