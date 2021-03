LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — A large fire north of Lamont on Friday sent plumes of black smoke into the air and kept firefighters for several hours.

The fire broke out on Berry Road near Highway 184. Kern County firefighters arrived and found large piles of tires of on fire threatening two nearby storage containers.

Two dozen firefighters were called to put out the flames. It took nearly two hours to finally put it out.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.