Firefighters put out flames at South Union Avenue recycling facility

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire broke out at South Union Avenue recycling center and fire crews were nearby to immediately step in.

The fire happened just after noon at the scrap yard on South Union Avenue just south of Highway 58. Bakersfield Fire Department officials said arson investigators happened to be in the area and spotted the flames. They had to work fast because windy, dry conditions could have caused the fire to spread.

Some lanes on South Union Avenue were closed as firefighters put out the flames and checked for hotspots. South Union Avenue reopened a short time after.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.