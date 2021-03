BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters were able to put out a fire that destroyed an RV Saturday at an East Bakersfield property.

Crews were called to the area of Washington Street and Virginia Avenue just after 8 p.m. for a report of a fire. Firefighters found the RV burning, but not close any homes.

Video shared with 17 News by Brandon Barraza showed only a charred shell of the RV remained. It was unclear if anyone was injured.