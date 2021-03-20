Firefighters put out fire at vacant Palm Street home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –Fire burned through an abandoned home Saturday night in Central Bakersfield.

Firefighters were called to a house near Palm and B streets just after 9 p.m. The fire department said it received multiple reports of the home in flames.

Video from independent photographers shared with 17 News shows the fire burning in the back portion of the home and downed power lines sparking in the backyard. Flames and smoke could be seen shooting from the roof several feet into the air before firefighters arrived.

No one was found inside the home and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.