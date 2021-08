BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — City and county firefighters were called to put out a fire overnight in East Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Fire Department says the call came in just after 11 p.m. at what appeared to be an adandoned home on Oregon Street.

At one point, firefighters could be seen on the roof of the building as smoke poured out.

No one was hurt.

Bakersfield Fire Department arson investigators are looking into the cause.