BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire destroyed a structure at a mobile home park Friday night in South Bakersfield.

Firefighters were called to South Chester Avenue near Planz Road just after 9 p.m.

Video from the scene shows the flames and smoke rising several feet into the air as fire crews worked to put out the blaze.

Few details were immediately available about the fire and it wasn’t clear what caused it or if anyone as hurt.