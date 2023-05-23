BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters worked to put out a structure fire in a two-story home on Oregon Street Tuesday afternoon.

County fire officials said the fire was reported around 2 p.m. and upon arrival fire crews found heavy smoke and fire in a multi-unit dwelling that had already spread to a nearby home and was threatening others.

Firefighters worked to stop the fire and search for possible occupants. No one was found in the impacted homes, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

No injuries were reported by civilians or fire personnel.

Kern County Fire officials remind the public to pull to the right of the roadway when they see emergency lights and to not congest roadways during emergencies.