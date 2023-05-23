BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters put out a two-alarm fire at the former Valley Rose Golf Clubhouse in Wasco Tuesday evening.

Firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire near Highway 46 and Leonard Avenue around 6 p.m. and a second alarm was requested for additional firefighters and equipment, according to fire officials.

Photo courtesy of the Kern County Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of the Kern County Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of the Kern County Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of the Kern County Fire Department.

Kern County firefighters stayed at the scene for several hours to conduct victim searches and extinguish “hidden fires” in the large building, officials said. No one was found during the searches.

No injuries were reported by firefighters or civilians.

Fire officials say the estimated value loss in this fire was $250,000.