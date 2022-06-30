BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters put out a small brush fire near the same area along Highway 58 on Thursday that burned the previous day.

Fire officials said Thursday’s Beale Fire burned 8.12 acres north of Highway 58 at Bealeville Road. A vehicle that went off the road caught fire and flames spread to nearby brush. The fire caused a brief shutdown of Highway 58 at around 6 p.m., but lanes reopened about an hour later.

On Wednesday, the Oaks Fire between Bealeville Road and Hart Flat Road burned 6 acres.