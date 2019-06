BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield firefighters were called to put out a fire at a vacant home known for having squatters.

Firefighters were called to the 1800 block of 1st Street at around 8 p.m.

Fire damage to the roof of a home in the 1800 block of 1st Street.

Officials at the scene said the home has burned multiple times before.

Previous damage to the home and other construction made it a little difficult for firefighters to put out the flames, but managed to knock it down within 10 minutes.

No one was inside and no injuries were reported.