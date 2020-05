BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fire crews worked fast to put out an eight-acre brush fire that swept through a grassy lot Friday in Southeast Bakersfield.

The fire burned near the corner of Daniels Lane and South Union Avenue.

The Bakersfield Fire Department says it was starting to move toward the Desert Star Motel, but they were able to put it out before if reached the building.

It’s not clear what started the fire, but the department says fires frequently break out there.