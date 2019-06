Fire in a neighborhood in South Bakersfield.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire tore through several apartments at a South Bakersfield apartment complex displacing at least six residents Wednesday afternoon.

The fire engulfed a portion of the apartment building at South M and South Chester at around 3 p.m.

The Red Cross is on scene helping displaced residents.

Bakersfield firefighters will remain on scene for the next few hours to mop up any hot spots.

We will update this story when we learn more information.