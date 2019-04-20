Firefighters make quick work of 1-acre grass fire on Panorama Drive
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Bakersfield firefighters were able to quickly put out a small grass fire on the Panorama bluffs on Friday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to the bluffs on Panorama Drive and Westbluff Court at around 4 p.m.
The fire was limited to one acre of brush.
Bakersfield Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Walkley said some embers blew across the street into a home's gutter but that was controlled by firefighters.
No injuries or damages were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
