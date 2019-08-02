Firefighters, Lengthwise Brewery raise money for planned BFD museum

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Bakersfield firefighters and a local brewery have raised thousands of dollars to bring a museum to downtown Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Firefighters Historical Society has been raising money for the museum. It will include an event hall and a restaurant while preserving the history of the department.

In May, the society teamed up with Lengthwise Brewery Company to brew a beer called “The Deuce and A Half.” The beer, named after the hose firefighters use, sold out in six weeks.

On Thursday, Lengthwise presented the firefighters with a check for $5,000.

Lengthwise President Jeff Williams said firefighters took a hands-on approach for the fundraiser.

“You had firefighters here, helping out –of course it was on their day off– but they were in here actually helping us brew the batch of beer,” Williams said.

“It was a light refreshing beer, went down smooth, great for the heat in Bakersfield and everyone enjoyed it,” said Lance Osborne with the Bakersfield Firefighter Historical Society.

Firefighter Lane Osborne said they’re already working on a another release to sell at the Kern County Fair.

If you would like to help with the fundraiser or get a closer look at the museum plans, visit this website.