BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A structure fire in east Bakersfield on Morning Drive was knocked down by firefighters on Saturday morning, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

According to KCFD, fire officials responded to a reported structure fire at 301 Morning Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters were faced with heavy fire and smoke coming from the back of the Country Corner Liquor Store, a 2,500 square foot, single-story commercial building.

Firefighters worked quickly to attack the fire and save the building, and the fire was knocked down within 10 minutes, according to KCFD.

No victims were found inside the building, and no civilians or firefighters were hurt during this incident, KCFD said. The estimated value loss is $250,000, while the estimated value saved is $300,000.

The cause of this fire is under investigation.