UPDATE 2/23: The Bakersfield Police Department has identified the man in the photos as 32-year-old Bakersfield resident Paul Evans. Multiple people have suggested in comments and in messages that Evans was defending himself in the fight. On that topic, Bakersfield Police Sgt. Robert Pair wrote "This is an on-going investigation and the motive and circumstances are absolutely being reviewed. Of course an important component of learning the truth surrounding the shooting is being able to talk to the subject depicted in the photograph."

If you have any information on Evans' whereabouts you're asked to call BPD at 327-7111.