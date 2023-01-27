BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Firefighters Historical Society is hosting a cocktail event, dinner and show Friday night.

According to the event’s website, the cocktail event and dinner are already sold out but tickets to the show are still available.

Tickets for the show are $25 and there is standing room only, according to organizers.

The show starts at 7 p.m. on G and 21st streets in Downtown Bakersfield where the firefighter museum will be, according to organizers. The show will feature a performance from The Killer Dueling Pianos.

