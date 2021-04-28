Firefighters gain control of brush fire near Panorama bluffs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters have stopped forward progress on a grass fire that burned up to nine acres Wednesday.

The fire was reported off Panorama Drive and River Boulevard at around 3:45 p.m. Smoke was visible for miles and dispatchers received many calls from nearby residents about it.

It’s unclear what caused the fire and officials don’t have a final estimate for total acreage burned.

Kern County Fire Department Public Information Officer Andrew Freeborn said it’s a good reminder for residents to begin clearing brush from their properties. Despite it being only April, Freeborn said grass is already burning as though it were September.