BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield and Kern County firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire in a vacant building on Q Street Monday.

Battalion Chief Tim Ortiz with the Bakersfield Fire Department told 17 News there were no injuries reported in the fire.

A total of 29 Kern County and Bakersfield firefighters battled the fire Monday morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Ortiz told 17 News.