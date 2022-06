BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters are working to contain a major fire at a building at Chico and Sonora streets on Tuesday night.

City and county firefighters were called to the area at around 9:45 p.m. for a two-alarm fire at a structure. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was inside the building or if anyone was hurt.

Firefighters are using a ladder and hose to pour water on the burning building.

Avoid the area if possible.

We will update this story as we learn more information.