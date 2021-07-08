Massive fire damages abandoned business on Chester Avenue in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters have gained control of a massive fire at an abandoned business in Downtown Bakersfield.

Emergency crews were called to the 2000 block of Chester Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. Multiple firefighting crews arrived to fight the fire. Smoke and flames could be seen rising high into the air from the abandoned building.

Bakersfield Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Lencioni said the fire was to the structure between Tina Marie’s Cafe and the Buena Vista Museum. He said surrounding businesses sustained minimal to no damage.

Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

We will update this story as we learn more information.