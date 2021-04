BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters are battling a 50-acre fire burning south of Highway 166, CAL Fire said.

The fire known as the Wolves Fire was reported Thursday afternoon. CAL Fire said the fire was at the dead end of Goldcrest Street about 45 miles southwest of Bakersfield. Alert Wildfire cameras showed smoke from the fire at around 1:30 p.m.

The fire was at 0% containment.

We will update this story as we learn more information.