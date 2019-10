BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters are working to put a fire in East Bakersfield.

City and county firefighters were called to the 2800 block of Carl Lane for a report of a fire at around 10 p.m.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt or what caused the fire.

Firefighters have knocked down the fire and are searching the home if anyone was inside.

We will update this story as we learn more information.