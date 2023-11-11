BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials with the Kern County Fire Department battled a grass fire north of Bakersfield on Friday morning.

KCFD said firefighters responded to a report of a vegetation fire on Nov. 10 at approximately 9:32 a.m. in the area of Famoso and South Granite roads.

Shortly after dispatch, responding units were informed that smoke was seen through an ALERTCalifornia wildfire camera, according to KCFD. Firefighters were required to navigate back roads away from the pavement.

Upon arrival, fire officials discovered a grass fire approximately two to three acres in size. The fire burned on steep slopes, the terrain influencing the fire’s spread, KCFD said.

KCFD said the fire prompted the use of patrols, hose packs, air resources, dozers, hand-crews engines and a water tender. The units worked together in a coordinated attack.

Courtesy of KCFD. Courtesy of KCFD. Courtesy of KCFD. Courtesy of KCFD. Courtesy of KCFD.

Dozer operators pushed a fire line around the entire fire perimeter, which, according to KCFD, saved valuable time, allowing firefighters to quickly contain the fire at 15 acres.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is unknown, KCFD said.