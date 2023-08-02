BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters have gained control of a grass fire that spread to a nearby home Wednesday afternoon in east Bakersfield.

The fire was reported around 3:02 p.m. on Niles and Lynwood streets, just east of Fairfax Road.

KCFD Captain Andrew Freeborn told 17 News the fire burned about 1.5 acres and a home.

A half dozen homes were threatened at one point, Freeborn said.

The fire department advises residents to create a defensible space by clearing your property, even if you do not live in the mountain areas.

The cause of the fire is unknown.