BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters are battling a brush fire near Highway 58 and Hart Flat Road Thursday afternoon.

One lane is closed on westbound Highway 58 in the area of the brush fire, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 12:56 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

Kern County fire says there are hand crews and helicopters on the scene.

This is a developing story.