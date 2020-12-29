Firefighters ask for help identifying person wanted for arson

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield firefighters are asking for the public’s help identifying a person who set a car on fire on the street where most of the city’s auto dealerships are located.

The Christmas Eve blaze on Gasoline Alley Drive spread to two other vehicles before it was brought under control, firefighters said. Surveillance cameras caught images of a person described as a white male wearing black shorts, hoodie with white lettering, light-colored beanie and black mask.

Anyone with information regarding his identity is asked to call the Bakersfield Fire Department at 661-326-3691.