BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters are working to contain a brush that broke out Thursday morning near homes just west of Lake Ming.

Multiple firefighting crews were called to the area of Grayson Lane and Olcese Road just before 9:45 a.m. The fire was originally reported as a grass fire near the California Living Museum, officials said.

Kern County fire officials said the cause of the fire was not known and there are no evacuation orders or warnings in place.

Kern County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lori Meza said the sheriff’s office is “assisting.”

17 News is sending a news crew to the scene and gathering more information.

