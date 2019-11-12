Firefighter injures leg battling vacant home fire in Northeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield firefighter was injured while putting out a fire at a vacant home Monday night in Northeast Bakersfield.

City and county firefighters were called to a fire at the home at Goodman and North Kern streets just before 8 p.m.

During the firefight, a firefighter fell and possibly fractured his ankle or leg, Bakersfield Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Lencioni said.

The unidentified firefighter was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The fire was eventually put out at the home. It was reported to be vacant by the owners who have previously reported issues with squatters, Lencioni said.