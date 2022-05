BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A firefighter was injured Wednesday morning while responding to house fire in Southeast Bakersfield.

The fire broke out just after 3 a.m. at a home on Withee Street near Potomac Avenue.

According to Kern County Fire Department, one of the firefighters sustained a moderate, non-life-threatening injury. The firefighter was treated at a hospital and released.

Fire officials say the blaze was knocked down within 30 minutes, adding no one was inside at the time.