BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A firefighter has died after suffering a medical emergency while working on the Stagecoach Fire, officials said Tuesday.

“The Incident Management Team and all personnel working at the Stagecoach Fire extend their deepest sympathies and their thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the firefighter,” said a news release from fire officials.

The release said more information will be provided as it becomes available.