Fire Wings location opening in Bakersfield on Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For those who like it hot, Fire Wings, which opens locally Saturday, has spice levels reaching the extreme “super hot fire” for sandwiches and fusion flavors such as Thai Chili and Korean Kick for its wings.

The chain is celebrating its grand opening in northwest Bakersfield by offering a deal where customers who buy a wings combo will get a second wings combo of equal value free, it said in a news release. The new location is off the corner of Calloway and Rosedale.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.