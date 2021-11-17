Fire to horse trailer closes lane on Highway 99 south of Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire to a horse trailer has forced a lane closure in northbound lanes of Highway 99 south of Bakersfield.

The fire was reported just after 8 p.m. on northbound Highway 99 at the Highway 223 offramp. Caltrans has closed the #3 lane just south of the offramp.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. It was not immediately known how many horses were in the trailer but at least three were seen on the side of the road.

We will update this story as we learn more information.