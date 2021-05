UPDATE (2:50 p.m.): Firefighters said they have stopped the blaze’s forward progress on the north side of the Kern River. It continues to spread on the south side.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A three-acre vegetation fire Wednesday was threatening structures on Round Mountain Road near Amaya Court, Kern County firefighters said.

The fire was moving at a moderate rate of speed, firefighters said in a 2:20 p.m. tweet.