BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A brush fire is impacting eastbound traffic on Highway 58 near Cameron Canyon Road Friday afternoon, according to Caltrans District 6 officials.

Officials say the outside lane on the eastbound Highway 58 is closed due to the brush fire.

According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, the fire was reported around 2:48.

Motorists are advised to be attentive to workers on the highway and whenever possible give additional clearance, according to Caltrans.