BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire has caused major damage to several Oildale businesses Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to State Road and Olive Drive for reports of a fire at around 1 p.m. A structure housing three businesses caught fire. Two were automotive businesses and the third was a bar.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately clear.

Olive Drive between Knudsen Drive and Roberts Lane is closed for firefighters.