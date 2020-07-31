Fire rips through South Bakersfield motel

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire tore through a South Bakersfield motel Thursday afternoon injuring one person.

The fire broke out jst after 2:30 p.m. at the Sunset Motel on South Union Avenue between Ming Avenue and Belle Terrace. The fire spread to at least three rooms.

Bakersfield firefighters brought in extra crews to handle the flames, and they were able to quickly put out the fire.

One person did suffer minor burns, but crews say she did not have to be taken to the hospital.

Firefighters say smoking may be to blame but the official cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Six rooms had to be vacated because of fire damage. The Red Cross is helping those who were displaced.