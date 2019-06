Structure fire in the 10000 block of Shellabarger Rd

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A large cloud of smoke visible for miles spread in northwest Bakersfield Saturday morning due to what officials said may have been debris and furniture burning in a backyard.

The blaze was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 9700 block of Shellabarger Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Shellabarger Road is south of Rosedale Highway and west of Calloway Drive.