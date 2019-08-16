Fire reported by southbound Highway 99 near the 58 on-ramp

Local News
Traffic backed up on southbound 99 as firefighters put out a blaze Friday.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A grass fire broke out along southbound Highway 99 by the Highway 58 on-ramp Friday morning, shutting down a lane and backing up traffic.

The fire was reported at about 10:11 a.m. on a hillside by the highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The Stockdale off-ramp was closed, and officers also shut down the No. 3 traffic lane as firefighters put out the blaze.

The fire was contained to about an eighth of an acre and was being mopped up at about 10:40 a.m., but at that time it was reported another fire had started on the northbound side of Highway 99.

KGET will provide more details as they become available.

